TD Bank has added two industry veterans to its roster as it expands its mortgage business in 2018.

The bank has named Rick Bechtel as its executive vice president, head of U.S. mortgage banking, and Scott Lindner as national sales director. Bechtel (pictured below, first) and Lindner (pictured below, second) bring mortgage industry experience and key senior leadership to TD Bank as it aims to drive growth, hire new talent and expand its suite of lending offerings to support home buying needs within its communities, the company said in a release.

Bechtel has more 27 years of banking and management experience, most recently serving as the managing director, head of mortgage banking at CIBC. Bechtel has also built and led successful sales teams at both Wells Fargo and Chase.

At TD Bank, Bechtel will oversee all aspects of the lending business, including product development, P&L management, capital and secondary markets, customer experience, and leadership of the national sales team, the company said.

“It's a great time to be with TD," said Bechtel. "The bank's strategy to aggressively hire dynamic mortgage loan officers across its entire footprint, as well as to implement a suite of new technology that increases efficiency, accuracy and speed, is testament to the strong commitment we have to growing our mortgage business in the years to come."

Lindner has 30 years of experience in financial services and most recently served as the senior vice president and head of retail banking at Scottrade, overseeing the bank's online platform, product development and banking operations. Prior to Scottrade, he managed more than 100 retail bank branches for The Bank of New York, and was responsible for JPMorgan Chase's mortgage origination business in Connecticut and northern New York state.

As leader of TD Bank's mortgage loan officer sales force, Lindner will work to significantly grow the business through a combination of sales force expansion and integration with the retail bank.

“As a Top 10 bank in the U.S., TD has all of the ingredients for strong mortgage business growth in 2018 and beyond," said Bechtel. "We have loyal customers and prospects who want to work with us, quality lending options for every type of buyer, and the established industry expertise needed to bring all of it together. Scott and I are both proud to be part of such a strong, dedicated group of professionals who are committed to helping each and every customer achieve the dream of home ownership.”