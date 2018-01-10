Verification and risk mitigation services provider DataVerify has announced that it will provide 4506-T IRS tax return verification data and Social Security Administration verifications through financial data and analytics platform FinLocker.

FinLocker retrieves, verifies, and analyzes borrower financial data for lenders to help reduce costs, time, and risks for all participants in the loan lifecycle. With the consumer’s permission, FinLocker accesses financial information such as assets, employment, income, credit, and now tax return verifications from DataVerify.

“We are excited to work with FinLocker to provide industry-trusted 4506-T and SSA verifications,” said Brad Bogel, senior vice president of DataVerify. “We are committed to helping our customers improve workflow with accurate verifications and cutting-edge integrations with innovators like FinLocker.”

“FinLocker is committed to providing borrower data that will improve our clients’ margins and mitigate their risk exposure,” said FinLocker CEO Peter Esparrago. “Integrating with DataVerify aligns with our goals by offering lenders tax return and Social Security verifications that meet regulatory standards.”