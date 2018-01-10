Indecomm Global Services, a provider of business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) and SaaS technology, and learning solutions for the mortgage industry, announced today that it has released an update to IncomeGenius, its automated solution for income calculations.

This product release provides all of the software’s mortgage loan cycle users with new tools to access preliminary income calculations and streamlined navigation to detailed resources, the company said in a release. Additional user experience updates were made throughout the system to further enhance user experience, including navigation for tutorials, support, and other resources.

“We are always seeking ways to enhance our software, create efficiencies, and improve usability for our clients,” said Rajan Nair, CEO of financial services at Indecomm Global Services. “Based on client feedback and focus groups, we have made robust updates to IncomeGenius that benefit our full spectrum of users. Loan originators will save time and increase productivity with a simplified review of preliminary income calculations, and mobile, on-the-go access to this data. Operations team members, including loan processors and underwriters, will appreciate the added depth and further detailed income calculations provided by the new features.”

So, what’s new? From the company, Indecomm’s update includes the following new features: