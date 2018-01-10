Hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm Mortgage Capital Trading have announced the addition of Ian Miller as the company’s new chief marketing officer.

In this newly created position, Miller will oversee marketing strategy that effectively supports the company’s business plan and helps drive growth, according to the company.

Traditionally seen as a pipeline hedge firm, over the years MCT has developed into a capital markets services and software provider. Miller is charged with developing and executing MCT’s marketing plan and strategic initiatives, the company said in a release.

“We are elated to have been able to recruit Ian to join the MCT team and head the marketing strategy,” said Curtis Richins, president of MCT. “We’ve grown our business considerably over the past several years and had a need to ensure that our brand accurately reflects the robust suite of products, services, and technology we now offer within company divisions. Ian has and will continue to play a key role in making sure MCT maintains a strong reputation in the mortgage industry.”

Before joining MCT, Miller served as the director of client services at Riverine, a full-service digital marketing firm. There, he worked closely with MCT as a vendor partner where he was instrumental in streamlining the integration of its sales and marketing processes and enhancing the brand, the company said. Prior to Riverine, Miller was a co-founder and partner at Tower Agency, an end-to-end digital marketing firm, which Miller eventually merged with Riverine.

“Serving as MCT’s marketing provider in recent years, I have been impressed by their culture, dedication to customer service, and continuous innovation,” said Miller. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these qualities reach a wider audience, and support MCT’s growth as the leading provider of capital markets services and software.”