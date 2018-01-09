National financial services and mortgage company The Money Source, announced it has launched a new branding campaign, laying the foundation for massive expansion plans for the next five years.

Moving forward, the company will be known as TMS.

The company's strategy is to tap into the emotional aspects of home financing for all of its lines of business, including homeowners, wholesale lending and correspondent investing.

In addition to the rebranding, wholesale lender Endeavor America Loan Services will fold into its parent company, The Money Source Inc., creating one streamlined brand, also called TMS.



This is all ahead of some very big plans for the company: TMS plans to bring a total homeownership technology platform to market in early 2018 – one that enables homeowners to buy and sell their home with cash-back rewards, originate the purchase, as well as a host of other products, according to TMS.

For its correspondent, servicing and wholesale clients, TMS will be providing new technology platforms, training and tools to maximize their success.

“It’s our 20th anniversary at TMS, making it a great time to tell the world that we’re a different kind of company and we do business in a different way.” said TMS CEO Darius Mirshahzadeh. “The industry has historically behaved like a faceless, emotionless category. We believe these are people’s homes and dreams we are building and want to set the tone for the next 20 years.”

The company plans to hire more than 400 new team members across all its lines of business in 2018, growing the total headcount from 600 to more than 1,000. TMS is also projecting that its servicing portfolio will grow by nearly 50% in 2018 and will reach more than $200 billion by 2022.

“The new look, voice and branding is symbolic of our people and the exceptional experience they deliver to our clients and customers,” said Mirshahzadeh. “This campaign plays a key role in helping us not only achieve our plans to massively grow the company into a fintech leader, but helps us grow happiness with our people, our clients, our homeowners, and, well, everyone.”