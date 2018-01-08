During the weekend, the mortgage finance industry was saddened to learn the loss of Laurie Maggiano, an industry leader who served as the servicing and secondary markets program manager for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

A Facebook post, made by her family, sharing the news of Maggiano’s death appeared on her account on Sunday. According to the post, Maggiano suffered from cardiac arrest early last week and was unable to recover.

Maggiano, a HousingWire Woman of Influence in 2012 and 2013, began her job at the CFPB in July 2013 after serving as director of policy at the Office of Homeownership Preservation at the Treasury Dept.

David Stevens, CEO and president of the Mortgage Bankers Association, mourned Maggiano’s passing in a LinkedIn post.

“Mourning the passing of Laurie Anne Maggiano - an amazing public servant who I was privildeged to work with both at Treasury and the CFPB.She had amazing integrity, work ethic, and strength. This is a sudden end to a life well lived by an awesome woman. The industry mourns her death and wishes the best in prayer and strength for her family. Rest In Peace Laurie. Too soon, too sudden, and unfair,” the post read.

Industry veteran Faith Schwartz said:

My heart is broken. Laurie iwas a champion for consumers and a bright light for the mortgage industry. I was proud to have her as a friend and colleague. She will be missed. https://t.co/zPMD1ZQe9r January 7, 2018

Jane Mason, CEO at Clarifire, said of Maggiano: "Laurie was always willing to listen and share ideas on how to bring the consumer closer to the servicers, investors and agencies while leveraging technology. Her smile, input and contributions to our industry will be missed."