Caroline Basile, formerly an associate editor at HousingWire, was recently cross-promoted into the newly created online editor role at HousingWire.

The HousingWire Online Editor is now primarily responsible for the daily and breaking email alert content from the nation's top provider of housing and mortgage finance news.

Basile got her start, in August 2016, as an part-time editorial assistant at HousingWire before moving into content solutions to help Magazine Editor Sarah Wheeler establish a standalone Content Solutions division within the company.

Now, Basile moves back into the editorial wheelhouse and will provide the vital news judgement HousingWire readers know is second-to-none in our industry.

Basile will work directly with the Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney in order to develop and implement long-term email success strategies.

"Caroline's success story at HousingWire is only just beginning," Gaffney said. "She will be working closely with our equally brilliant reporters, Ben Lane and Kelsey Ramírez, to continue to deliver vital industry news to our beloved readers."