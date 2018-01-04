Planet Home Lending has announced that Kimberly Grandy has joined the lender and servicer as its new vice president of human resources.

Grandy has two decades of experience and has expertise in talent acquisition, recruiting, retention, compensation, mediation, performance and project management.

"Kimberly is a high-energy, results-oriented leader with an entrepreneurial attitude," said Planet Home Lending CEO and President Mike Dubeck. "She's critical to our mission of being the employer of choice in mortgage banking."

Most recently, Grandy was a part of J.G. Wentworth's home lending division, where she revamped the performance management system and created policies and procedures that enabled the company to onboard employees faster and in compliance.

Before J.G. Wentworth, Grandy served director of human resources at Long & Foster, a real estate company with more than 11,000 agents. While with the company, she worked to build up Prosperity Mortgage, the mortgage company for Long & Foster, by upgrading its training, helping to build a new HR information system, and advising company leaders during multiple acquisitions.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to enhance the employee experience as Planet Home Lending continues its growth in the years ahead and to build on the terrific customer service culture that's already in place," Grandy said.