Black Knight recently announced Chip McAvoy, vice president and real estate market leader for Black Knight’s Data & Analytics division, was elected to the Real Estate Standards Organization’s board of directors for 2018.

In his new position, McAvoy will represent technology companies with annual revenue greater than $25 million. His two year term began on January 1, 2018.

“Chip’s deep industry experience, innovative thinking and strong leadership will be a valuable addition to our organization,” RESO CEO Jeremy Crawford said. “We are looking forward to working with Chip, whose input and ideas will further our mission to create and promote the adoption and utilization of standards that drive efficiency throughout the real estate industry.”

RESO develops, adopts and implements open data standards and processes across all real estate transactions, and has more than 700 active members, including the National Association of Realtors, multiple listing service organizations, real estate associations, brokerages and technology providers. The RESO board of directors is responsible for the organization’s governance as well as the development of its strategic plan.

McAvoy brings 18 years of industry experience to his position. At Black Knight, he is responsible for managing the company’s real estate related products.

“We are very pleased that Chip has the honor and privilege to serve on the board of RESO,” said Kevin Coop, group executive and president of the Black Knight Data & Analytics division. “Black Knight is committed to RESO’s vision of developing and implementing data standards and processes that facilitate software innovation, the elimination of redundancies and maximizing efficiency for all parties involved in real estate transactions.”

“We recognize the importance of the real estate professional as critical to the transaction and welcome the opportunity to help fulfill the RESO vision,” Coop said.