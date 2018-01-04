Guild Giving Foundation, a nonprofit organization created by Guild Mortgage to expand its community outreach efforts nationwide, has awarded 10 collegiate scholarships to students pursuing continuing education.

The Guild Giving Scholarship Program, which is in its inaugural year, awards financial assistance to qualified members of the community, as well as Guild Mortgage employees and their dependents, according to a release from Guild.

Scholarship winners are awarded $1,500 to be applied to accredited colleges, community colleges, trade schools, and undergraduate and graduate degree programs in any field of study.

The winners for Guild’s inaugural year of the program includes: Nicholas Davis, Redlands Community College (Okla.); Olivia Estes, Southeastern Oklahoma State University (Okla.); Mackenzie Floyd, Baylor University (Texas); Kinley Ives, Colorado School of Mines (Colo.); William Lilley, Palomar College (Calif.); Carlos Reyes-Navarro, Central Washington University (Wash.); Deonte Sanseverino, The University of Alabama (Ala.); McKenna Sjoden, The University of Oregon (Ore.); Jason Tinney, Cairn University (Pa.); and Lydia Peplinski, George Fox University (Ore.).

“One of the primary missions of the Guild Giving program is to support financial literacy, and education is a critical component,” said Mary Ann McGarry, president and CEO of Guild Mortgage. “We are committed to making an impact in every community we serve and we are proud to help support the continuing education of these talented individuals.”

One year already in the books and Guild is about to start the application process for year two. The 2018 application opens back up on January 15 and will close on April 15.