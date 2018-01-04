SunTrust Banks have announced the appointment of Ellen Fitzsimmons as its general counsel and corporate executive vice president. She is succeeding current general counsel Raymond Fortin, who is retiring after a 40-year career.

Effective next week on January 8, Fitzsimmons will oversee all legal affairs of the company and become a member of the bank’s executive council. She will report to SunTrust Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers, and serve as the corporate secretary of the SunTrust board of directors.

“Ellen Fitzsimmons has a strong business and legal background in addition to experience working with regulatory agencies and ensuring high standards for compliance and client service,” said Rogers. “She will provide valuable counsel and insight to SunTrust as we both grow our business and fulfill our purpose of advancing financial well-being.”

Fitzsimmons previously served as executive vice president of law and public affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary of CSX Corporation, a position she held since 2003. She joined CSX in 1991 after serving with the law firm of Hunton & Williams.