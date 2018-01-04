Valuation software provider Global DMS announced its integration with Black Knight’s LoanSphere Exchange platform, an online, collaborative technology that connects more than 25,000 mortgage industry service and solution providers.

Global DMS’ integration with LoanSphere Exchange enables lenders using eTrac, Global DMS’ valuation management platform, to order, check the status in real-time, review and upload completed appraisal files into the loan origination system. The integration provides a gateway that helps support easy, secure lender access to Global DMS’ comprehensive eTrac valuation management platform from their loan origination system, like Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower and LoanSphere LendingSpace LOS, which are integrated with LoanSphere Exchange.

Black Knight’s Exchange technology provides integration, data management, decisioning support and workflow management to facilitate transactions between lenders and their service providers through one secure online platform.

“Through this integration, we significantly extend our reach to lenders that use Black Knight technology,” said Vladimir Bien-Aime, president and CEO at Global DMS. “As a result of constantly changing legislation and higher origination costs, an increasing number of lenders are looking for an easy, cost-effective way to bring the appraisal function in-house. With Exchange, lenders essentially now have plug-and-play LOS integration to eTrac, which completely supports an in-house appraisal panel model, automates the entire valuation management process, and requires little-to-no IT resources to maintain.”

“We are pleased to welcome Global DMS as one of Black Knight’s Exchange integration partners in support of our commitment to reduce the time, cost and complexity to originate loans,” said Tom Peterson, president, lending solutions division at Black Knight. “Mutual clients will be able to access a seamless integration to operate an in-house appraisal group on a national or regional level.”