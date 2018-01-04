The former owner of a Southlake, Texas, title company received a 10-year jail sentence after admitting earlier this year that she stole more than $1.6 million from her own company before fleeing the state.

The story all began about nearly two years ago when the Texas Department of Insurance seized Millennium Title after the company’s founder, Nancy Carroll, disappeared amid reports that millions of dollars were missing from the company’s accounts.

Carroll, who is also known as Nancy Jackson Spinks, was arrested a few weeks later in Illinois on charges that she stole money from her company.

In August, Carroll pleaded guilty to stealing the money, and this week, Carroll was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her crimes.

According to NBC DFW, Carroll was also ordered to pay $8.6 million in restitution.

From NBC DFW:

“I just wanted to apologize to everyone who was affected by my actions,” a tearful Spinks said in Tarrant County district court. “You don’t need to apologize to me,” Judge George Gallagher said. “Your actions have destroyed a lot of lives.”

The article also provides some details about Carroll’s trial, including her feelings about her actions.

Again from NBC DFW:

In recordings of phone calls to family members, prosecutors claimed Spinks laughed about what she had done, doubted she would get prison time because her crimes were "only white collar," gave herself the nickname “Millennium Mobster,” and suggested that Reese Witherspoon play her character in a true-crime movie. "She is a financial predator in every sense of the word," prosecutor Nathan Martin said after the sentencing. "Without a doubt she deserves to be in prison."

Carroll was facing a sentence of between five and 99 years in jail, but could have received parole. Instead, she was sentenced to 10 years.