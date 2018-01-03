CoreLogic, the property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, announced this week that Arnold Pinkston will be the company’s new chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

In addition to leading the company’s legal efforts, Pinkston will also serve on the company’s executive leadership committee and report directly to Frank Martell, president and chief executive officer of CoreLogic.

Pinkston brings significant experience to his new position. Prior to joining CoreLogic, Pinkston served as the general counsel at Allergan, the general counsel at Beckman Coulter, and the deputy general counsel at Eli Lilly and Company.

In those roles, Pinkston managed business and legal issues relating to board governance; intellectual property privacy; mergers and acquisitions; licensing transactions; finance and securities; competition laws; global trade compliance; litigation and other matters.

“Arnie is an accomplished executive with a proven track record in important leadership roles including legal, regulatory and compliance, government affairs and intellectual property rights over the past 25 years,” Martell said.

“His ability to build and lead large teams in complex data-driven industries and rapidly evolving environments makes Arnie a great add to CoreLogic’s already outstanding leadership team,” Martell added. “We are excited to have a proven leader of Arnie’s caliber assume this important role and I look forward to partnering with him as we aggressively pursue our strategic growth and operational excellence programs.”