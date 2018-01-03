Risk management solutions provider Assurant has announced that Scott McGregor is starting off the new year in a new role as the managing director of its subsidiary American Title.

McGregor will oversee the product lines and lead strategy and innovation while strengthening American Title’s presence in key markets.

McGregor has nearly two decades of leadership experience in the mortgage lending and services area. He joined American Title in May 2008 as vice president of title service operations and assumed his most recent role as chief operating officer in 2013. Prior to joining American Title, McGregor served in multiple capacities as an operations manager at Wells Fargo with a focus on building and centralizing operational functions.

“Scott has a proven track record of leading teams to operational excellence while maintaining a strong client-centric approach,” said Dan Hoppes, SVP of Mortgage Solutions, Assurant. “His ability to successfully collaborate at all levels makes him the right leader for ATI, and I am confident he will play an important role in helping expand our capabilities in strategic markets.”

“I look forward to working closely with Assurant’s Mortgage Solutions leadership to provide our clients with innovative products and an exceptional customer experience,” commented McGregor. “This is an exciting time at Assurant, as we collaborate to develop increasingly cohesive solutions across the mortgage lifecycle.”