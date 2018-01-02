Rhode Island-based Embrace Home Loans announced this week that it is adding Benjamin Giumarra as the company’s new director of regulatory and legal affairs.

As his title implies, Giumarra will lead the company’s regulatory and legal efforts.

Before joining Embrace, Giumarra served as as director of Spillane Consulting Associates, where he served as regulatory advisor and business consultant. Giumarra also led a team that focused on mortgage technology, secondary markets, compliance auditing, operational efficiency, strategic development and more.

“At Embrace, we are committed to bringing in the very best leaders, and Ben is an example of that,” said Peter Microulis, Embrace’s chief compliance officer.

“We are extremely optimistic of Embrace’s future and strongly believe that attention to compliance – not as a protector of the gates, but rather as a driver of procedures, and as a conduit for profits – is a key milepost on that highway,” Microulis added. “With Ben’s expertise in legal, regulatory and enterprise risk mitigation within consumer finance, he will be a true asset to our organization.”

Giumarra said that he is “humbled” by the opportunity with Embrace.

“Embrace’s values closely align with my own and serving in this caring, and professional environment will be extremely fulfilling. The authenticity and depth to which Embrace has adopted its core values make Embrace unlike any other company I’ve ever come across,” Giumarra said.

“I’ll work with various areas and provide legal and regulatory guidance in a creative and progressive manner. The future at Embrace seems to be bright – as bright as any in this industry,” Giumarra said. “And I believe that attention to customer protections, aligning with effective company practices, will continue to differentiate Embrace for years to come. I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity – the chance to benefit from mentorship like this while also providing real value to such an organization. I can’t possibly think of anything better.”