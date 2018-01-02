The Mortgage Bankers Association announced today that its Opens Doors Foundation raised a record $1.8 million in 2017, furthering the organization’s mission to assist families with housing costs while faced with the challenge of caring for a critically ill or injured child receiving medical treatment.

Now in its fifth full operating year, MBA Opens Doors has assisted nearly 1,600 families.

"The Opens Doors Foundation has a bigger mission than ever before. We are operating in hospitals that reach 35 states and the District of Columbia. We are helping more families on a monthly basis than ever before, and as our participating hospitals continue to utilize our services, that number will grow exponentially. Fortunately, we are blessed with a wide, diverse, and creative group of supporters in this industry today," said Debra W. Still, CMB, Opens Doors foundation chair and CEO of Pulte Mortgage.

"Our supporters contribute in a multitude of ways – they run 5Ks, organize social media giving events, set aside money from every loan closed, and make major, multi-year financial commitments to fund the foundation. The challenge of meeting the needs of the sick children and desperate families we want to help is great, but the magnanimous spirt of this industry is even greater,” Still added.

In addition to the donations given and pledged by corporate and individual donors during MBA’s 2017 Annual Convention, convention attendees raised money with a live auction during Concert MBA, supporters raised funds and awareness with a 5K run/walk in Denver. Additionally, approximately 300 small donors contributed to the organization using the “text-to-give” feature, and MBA's Commercial/Multifamily Future Leaders Alumni raised money and conducted a site visit to an affiliate hospital. MBA Opens Doors also participated once again in the international #GivingTuesday event, raising money from many smaller donors.

The foundation also premiered a new video featuring families who have received grants at the annual convention in Denver.