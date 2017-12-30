SPONSORED CONTENT

A company is only as effective as the teammates comprising the team: those who embody an organization’s mission and lead with a vision that progresses the organization to success.

Valentine Dickerson, an executive who exemplifies such characteristics, has announced her retirement after over 40 years of service to the mortgage industry. A highly respected leader, Val has served at Proctor Financial since 1996.

For over 20 years, Dickerson has embodied Proctor Financial’s mission of unwavering integrity, dedication to excellence, commitment to service, superior performance, and high value execution in the mortgage servicing industry. It is with sincere gratitude that Proctor Financial honors her dedication and contributions to the organization.

Dickerson has held various positions at Proctor Financial and most recently served as the firm’s senior vice president of compliance.

Prior to joining Proctor Financial, Dickerson held progressively more responsible positions at First Federal of Michigan. Her experience as a client of Proctor Financial provided valuable insight for her customer-centric approach.

Dickerson’s vision propelled Proctor Financial to its current status as a top-notch organization that delivers compliant products and services to its clients. Realizing a need for a centralized approach to compliance, Dickerson accepted the challenge to launch and develop Proctor Financial’s compliance department.

Today, her team of professionals proactively monitors state and federal legislation, regulations, and litigation that affect lender-placed insurance and mortgage servicing. The efforts of her team ensure that Proctor Financial’s clients remain in compliance.

Under her guidance, Dickerson invited third-party organizations to critically review Proctor Financial’s business practices to prove the company’s competence and commitment to excellence. Dickerson championed Proctor Financial’s ISO certification, SOC 2 audit, and CFPB audit.

The ISO certification signifies the implementation of a quality assurance system that addresses client satisfaction and dedication to efficient processes and continuous improvement. Proctor Financial obtained ISO 9001:2008 certification for the servicing of lender-placed insurance in 2011, expanding the scope to include claims in 2013 and policy production in 2014. Most recently in 2017, Proctor Financial updated this certification to the new ISO 9001:2015 standard.

Under Dickerson’s direction, these self-imposed audits have confirmed Proctor Financial’s superior performance and adherence to the highest standards of quality.

Paul Glantz, president of Proctor Financial, characterizes Dickerson as the consummate professional and describes her retirement as melancholy after many years of having the privilege to work with a senior executive so strongly dedicated to the company’s success.

In his comments on her retirement, he noted, “Val Dickerson is a role model of exemplary service to the mortgage industry. We are honored and blessed to have benefitted from her wisdom and professionalism.”

Proctor Financial is indebted to Dickerson’s contributions and remains confident that the company’s compliance team will continue to flourish from the legacy of her leadership.

On behalf of all of her teammates at Proctor Financial:

Congratulations Val! Happy retirement. You will be missed dearly.