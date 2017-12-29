Growing financial services company The Money Source announced recently that it is adding Kirstin McMullen as the company’s new chief financial officer.

In this role, McMullen will help to oversee The Money Source’s expansion plans, as the company is seeking rapid growth on multiple fronts, including mortgage servicing, correspondent lending, wholesale lending, and retail lending.

McMullen brings more than 25 years of experience to her new role.

Before joining The Money Source, McMullen served as the chief financial officer for Computershare Loan Services, where she managed finance and accounting for the company’s various mortgage-related products.

Earlier in her career, McMullen held executive-level positions at Real Mortgage Systems and Rosemont Realty.

“The Money Source is committed to hiring the best talent in the industry,” said Darius Mirshahzadeh, CEO of The Money Source.

“Kirstin is a remarkable financial mind, possesses true leadership skills and has an impressive track record of accomplishing industry-leading results at scale,” Mirshahzadeh added. “We’re pleased to have her join our leadership team as we build TMS into the most loved fintech brand in the nation.”

McMullen said that she is excited to join TMS as it grows.

“I am excited to join a growing company with true employee engagement at all levels, creating an energy special to TMS,” McMullen said. “I hope to help TMS evolve into a fintech company of the future for years to come.”