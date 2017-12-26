It’s time for the story we’ve all been waiting for – HousingWire’s No. 1 top article of 2017.

It’s Official: Nationstar will become Mr. Cooper in August 2017

Written in May, after a legacy of rumor dating back to 2015, Housingwire finally reported that Nationstar Mortgage officially became Mr. Cooper. The article generated a lot of reads when first published, but the excitement surrounding the article never really died as it continued to be read throughout the rest of 2017.

A journey that Nationstar Mortgage first began way back in 2015 neared its conclusion, as the company announced that it would officially transition and become Mr. Cooper in August 2017. Soon enough, Mr. Cooper would cease to be Nationstar’s future and become its present. In August, it did, in fact, become official.

HUD suspends FHA mortgage insurance premium cut

Surprise! It was inauguration day and President Donald Trump wasted no time at all in making his first move. This sudden news shocked the industry, making this the most popular article, and giving HousingWire its highest website traffic day of the entire year.

Just moments after President Trump was sworn in on Friday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it is indefinitely suspending the reduction of FHA mortgage insurance premiums, undoing a cut announced by the Obama administration only a few weeks ago. The suspension is effective immediately.

And later on, in November this year, HUD announced that premiums will not be cut, due in part to the weaker-than-expected performance of the FHA’s flagship insurance fund, the Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund.