The overseer of large national banks, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency released its mortgage metrics showing that performance of first-lien mortgages remained unchanged during the third quarter of 2017 compared with a year earlier.

How big is the OCC statistical universe? It monitors 18.4 million first-lien mortgage loans with $3.32 trillion in unpaid principal balances.

This $3.32 trillion represents 33% of all residential mortgage debt outstanding in the United States.

The report shows 94.8% of those mortgages are current and performing at the end of the quarter, the same as a year earlier.

Foreclosure activity has decreased from the previous quarter.

Here's the wrap from mortgage servicers: