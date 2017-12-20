Waterstone Mortgage has announced two new appointments to its leadership team.



The national lender has brought on Jodi Johnson to serve as vice president of risk and audit and Ed Vaccaro, who will serve as regional vice president of retail production.

Johnson (pictured, on right) brings more than 25 years of banking and financial services experience to Waterstone. According to a release from the company, Johnson will be responsible for managing exams and audits, overseeing the risk and control environment, managing and resolving exam and audit findings, and directing several internal improvement initiatives. She will be based at the company’s headquarters in Pewaukee, Wisconsin.



“Jodi’s expertise and professional background make her the ideal fit for this position, and we are thrilled to have her join our leadership team,” Waterstone Mortgage President and CEO Eric Egenhoefer said. “We look forward to working with Jodi to ensure that our processes continue to align with industry regulations, which will ultimately support our commitment to providing the best mortgage loan experience for our customers.”

“I’m excited to join Waterstone Mortgage. I look forward to continuing to make the audit and risk processes even more effective and efficient,” said Johnson. “Waterstone is also known for its positive company culture, which is another reason I was drawn to this position.”

Vaccaro, who began his mortgage industry career in 1991 as a loan originator, will oversee operations and retail growth throughout northern California for the lender. He has more than 20 years of senior management experience and before joining Waterstone, he previously held a position with Banc Home Loans.

“We are excited to welcome Ed to our Waterstone Mortgage leadership team, and look forward to working with him,” said Egenhoefer. “He brings a valuable and unique skill set to our company, and we are confident that his expertise, drive, and leadership skills will align perfectly with our company culture and overall growth goals.”

“The people at Waterstone Mortgage were the top reason I was impressed with the organization. Every mortgage company has programs, products, and marketing – but Waterstone’s team members make themselves available for your questions, and go above and beyond when helping you,” said Vaccaro. “I could tell that the employees really enjoy working there, and that’s what drew me to Waterstone Mortgage.”