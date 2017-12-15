Waypoint Residential, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on the U.S. rental housing sector, recently expanded its leadership team with four new hires.

The company brought on Pamela Linden as general counsel, Adam Fruitbine as senior managing director of capital markets, Jonathan Brundige as managing director of capital markets and Teresa DeVos as managing director of property operations.

“We are pleased to expand our team with these strategic leadership roles,” said Scott Lawlor, Waypoint Residential founder and CEO. “In the six years since our founding, we have grown into a vertically integrated company with six regional offices, a corporate staff of approximately 100 professionals and investments of more than $2.3 billion across more than 24,000 units throughout the United States.”

“The collective depth of these senior leaders’ expertise will be critical as we continue to expand our product offerings and national platform,” Lawlor said.

Linden comes to the company with more than 17 years of experience in the real estate industry including acquisitions, capital markets, finance and corporate issues. In her new role as General Counsel, Pamela will provide legal oversight for operations, management, transaction and capital markets teams.

Before starting at Waypoint, Linden served as Westbrook Partners director and counsel, where she was responsible for the legal oversight on the company’s global real estate and corporate transactions. Before that, she was a partner at Greenberg Traurig.

Fruitbine brings more than 20 years of real estate investment, development, portfolio management and capital markets experience. In his new role as senior managing director of capital markets, Fruitbine will lead Waypoint’s capital raising and distribution activities.

Previously, Fruitbine served as partner at Alliance Residential Co. and partner at The Tuckerman Group.

“I am delighted to join such a high caliber company with a proven record of offering investors diverse real estate investment products that consistently deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns,” Fruitbine said. “Waypoint Residential has clearly demonstrated the strength of its platform, and I look forward to leading the expansion of the firm’s distribution efforts.”

Brundige comes to Waypoint with more than 18 years of experience in real estate acquisitions, management, structuring and marketing. In his new role as managing director of capital markets, Brundige will be overseeing the launch of new investment products, including development of offering materials and marketing to prospective investors.

Before joining the company, Brundige served as chief operating officer of Candlebrook Properties, executive director at Junius Real Estate Partners and associate general counsel at Broadway Partners.

DeVos came to Waypoint with more than 25 years of experience in asset and portfolio management across various property types, including strategic repositioning of multifamily assets. In her new role as managing director of property operations DeVos will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic asset management plans for Waypoint’s portfolio. She will also oversee operations for Waypoint Management Services, an affiliate that provides full-service multifamily property management.

DeVos previously served as senior vice president of portfolio management at Carroll Organization and executive vice president and principal at Pinnacle Companies.