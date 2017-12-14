Mortgage automation company Cloudvirga has announced the addition of Jim Portner as its chief product officer.

Portner brings more than two decades of experience to the company. He will report to CEO Michael Schreck and will oversee product strategy, development and marketing for the company’s digital mortgage automation platforms.

Before joining Cloudvirga, Portner served as senior vice president of products and strategy for First American Financial, where he oversaw strategy, management and marketing for the firm’s Database Solutions products, including Data Trace and DataTree. Portner has previously held management roles at Interthinx, a mortgage fraud solutions provider, which was acquired by First American in 2014, and CoreLogic.

“Cloudvirga combines a unique approach to mortgage automation with powerful data insights to deliver a perfect loan every time,” said Portner. “I look forward to shaping the future of our product line that lets borrowers and loan officers take the guesswork out of selecting the best available loan option.”

Portner has made his career focus on disruption and within the financial space. For more than 20 years, he drove product strategy for the professional accounting products division of Intuit. Following his time at Intuit, Portner served as product line general manager over enterprise resource planning and accounting product lines for Sage.

“Jim has a remarkable pedigree developing and leading product lines for some of the world’s largest financial services and SaaS firms,” said Schreck. “He is the perfect fit to lead Cloudvirga’s talented product team and take our market-disruptive digital mortgage platforms to the next level.”