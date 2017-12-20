Mortgage Lending Services will change its name to TruStone Home Mortgage, beginning in the New Year.

This new name will better reflect its relationship to parent company, TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union.

TruStone Financial CEO Tim Bosiacki said this in a statement: “The new TruStone Home Mortgage name will increase awareness of the services we provide while positioning the company for continued success.”

Mortgage Lending Services was founded in 1986 to provide additional mortgage services to credit union members, the statement reads.

The company now includes more than 30 mortgage originators throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Those offices include underwriting, processing and servicing teams.

Mortgage Lending Services increased mortgage production by 240% in recent years.

“As a result the company has supported more borrowers year-over-year. In 2017 alone, the company has helped more than 1,100 families make a house their home,” the statement reads.