Vendor Surf is a mortgage tech company out of St. Louis and they’ve got big plans.

Their latest venture is the launch of a search engine of the same name, to help those who are searching for assistance in any part of the mortgage macrocosm.

Need contact info for Safeguard Properties, for example? Vendor Surf can find that for you.

The custom filters allow for multiple different vendor categories to help narrow down wider searches.

The search function is free, though the company offers a range of paid services as well.

Here’s more of an explanation from the statement released today: