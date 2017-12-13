Vendor Surf is a mortgage tech company out of St. Louis and they’ve got big plans.
Their latest venture is the launch of a search engine of the same name, to help those who are searching for assistance in any part of the mortgage macrocosm.
Need contact info for Safeguard Properties, for example? Vendor Surf can find that for you.
The custom filters allow for multiple different vendor categories to help narrow down wider searches.
The search function is free, though the company offers a range of paid services as well.
Here’s more of an explanation from the statement released today:
In addition, Vendor Surf works as a single educational resource, allowing searchers and directory vendors to promote events, white papers, trade shows, webinars and trainings. It includes “My Dashboard” that lets searchers track their history of vendor profiles viewed and bookmark them for later reference, a “Solution Showcase” that highlights the very latest industry innovations, and weekly polls to gauge what mortgage professionals think about pertinent issues that are impacting the industry.