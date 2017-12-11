Over the last few years, Guaranteed Rate worked to increase its brand recognition through various efforts, including nationwide advertising campaigns and securing the naming rights for the Chicago White Sox stadium.

But now, the company wants to take those efforts to another level, and it’s adding two executives with high-level experience to lead the charge.

Guaranteed Rate announced recently that it added Steve Moffat as chief marketing officer and Brendan Noonan as chief brand officer.

Moffat comes to Guaranteed from Google, where he served as head of industry. In this position, Moffat led a national sales team advising Fortune 500 brands, driving marketing decisions through data synthesis, technology adoption and digital innovation.

Prior to working at Google, Moffat spent eight years with PepisCo, where he built the marketing and innovation agenda for the multi-billion-dollar Gatorade global sports nutrition platform.

At Guaranteed Rate, Moffat will oversee marketing strategy, helping to present the company’s vision to customers and channel partners.

Noonan is joining Guaranteed Rate from MillerCoors, where he most recently served as marketing director. As marketing director, oversaw the market efforts surrounding Coors Light, Miller High Life, and other brands.

In the newly created position of chief brand officer, Noonan will focus on enhancing Guaranteed Rate’s brand’s voice, vision and image, the company said in a release.

“Steve and Brendan both have a depth of experience driving the growth, visibility and profitability of well-known consumer brands and will be instrumental as Guaranteed Rate continues to expand our brand awareness and reach new audiences,” Guaranteed Rate Chief Executive Officer and Founder Victor Ciardelli said. “Their combined wealth of knowledge is a tremendous asset to the company and we look forward to working with them to further build the brand and strengthen our marketing initiatives.”