The Community Mortgage Lenders of America is turning to one of its own to replace its executive director, Glen Corso, for the time being anyway.

Corso recently announced that he plans to retire from the CMLA, a trade group that represents independent, community-based residential mortgage lenders, at the end of this year.

The CMLA announced this week that Rob Zimmer, the group’s head of external relations, will serve as acting executive director until a permanent replacement for Corso is found.

Zimmer, who will take over as Corso’s replacement on Jan. 1, 2018, has been with the CMLA since 2009.

“The Board of Directors is pleased that Rob agreed to serve as Acting Executive Director,” CMLA Chair Sean O’Neill said in a statement. “We are confident that CMLA will be in very good hands under Rob’s capable leadership during this transition.”

O’Neill added that CMLA’s search committee will continue to review candidates with the goal of finding a permanent replacement for Corso “as soon as possible.”