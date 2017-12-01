HomeBridge, an independent mortgage lender, announced it hired John Rondi to lead its new location in Wayne, New Jersey.

Rondi, the 25-year industry veteran [pictured below] joined the new location as area manager, and was selected for his reputation as a mortgage loan originator and ability to foster teams with high levels of customer service.

Before accepting his current role, Rondi was ranked in the top 1% of U.S. loan originators, and was a Presidents Club award winner for more than 15 consecutive years. Rondi spent his entire career in the Wayne area, and experienced with the various needs in the area.

“John is a mainstay in the New Jersey mortgage industry and it speaks volumes that he is now joining HomeBridge,” HomeBridge divisional executive Douglas Tarta said. “An integral part of John’s success is the personal touch he provides his customers, an attribute that is also one of the key pillars in HomeBridge’s vision to be the most recommended mortgage lender in the country.”

“After 25 years of local service in this industry, he’s not only helped countless New Jersey residents secure financing for their first home, but he’s also helped many of those same borrowers refinance throughout the years, purchase retirement homes, and in some cases, assist his customers’ children with their own home buying needs,” Tarta said.

In his new position, Rondi will lead the creation of a new program that will capitalize on his ability to develop and mentor teams of originators. The company hopes the new program will help strengthen its presence across the Northeast.

“One of my proudest achievements in this industry has been mentoring junior loan originators and watching them grow to become leaders,” Rondi said. “As a part of the HomeBridge family, I’ll be developing new initiatives focused on cultivating the next generation of industry leaders.”