Over the last three years, Jimmy Walby has created solutions and financial efficiencies across all areas of income and waste mitigation, including designing and implementing several different critical systems for Nationwide Title Clearing, which have allowed the company to effectively manage sales and operations across all platforms.

In 2014, Walby was promoted to deputy chief operating officer from his role as vice president of finance. He successfully implemented a quality inspection area – an NTC team that reviews county requirements to find verifiable consistencies and then creates a code, which detects if that requirement has been violated on one of the company’s orders. The team locates the error and fixes it before the order is sent out. This has been one of the largest contributing factors to the company’s sub 1% reject rates, which reached an all-time low of .5% in August 2017.

Walby’s current venture has been improving the company’s post-closing department. NTC has seen 300% growth in that service in the last year. To accommodate that level of growth, Walby has adjusted the company’s operations areas and is currently building this service up with a new space, enhanced equipment and a filing system.

“The nature of my job often gives me an opportunity to improve on processes that aren’t viable and to find solutions that improve the company’s overall delivery of services,” he said. “A habit which I have developed over the years has been to ensure to take the time to improve any area that is not at an optimal level of performance.”

What has been your secret to success?

“Take the time to get all of information in relation to some specific endeavor. This can sometimes be difficult, tedious, or even unpopular, but at the same time it is one of the more important things you can do.”