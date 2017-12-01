With more than 35 years of mortgage and real estate experience, John Vella is a proven leader and innovator in the industry. He joined Altisource in August 2013 through the acquisition of Equator Business Solutions, where he served as president and COO. In January 2015, Vella was promoted to chief revenue officer at Altisource, challenged with promoting the Altisource brand and product suite while expanding the client base.

Under Vella’s leadership and partnerships, he has helped establish Altisource as a trusted, major vendor in the industry, resulting in increased revenue from the diversified client base that now includes six of the Top 10 mortgage companies.

Vella has assisted in positioning Altisource in the market as one of the few vendors with an innovative, fully integrated product suite built on a best-in-class, compliant and scalable infrastructure working directly with industry influencers and executives.

Vella has worked within Altisource to help drive new innovation and strategy, creating product and technology enhancements that fit the needs of clients in today’s ever-changing market. Vella has established trusted partnerships allowing for product expansion and customer satisfaction. Altisource is often recognized as a top-tier provider of services by its clients based on outstanding operational performance and customer service.

Vella is also an active member in his local community and works with Habitat for Humanity. In 2016, he, along with other Altisource employees, volunteered more than 2,000 hours on projects to help build new homes for families in need.

What has been your secret to success?

“My drive to compete at the highest level and ensure the companies I have worked for are seen as influencers within the industry. This drive and competitive nature have led to the creation of teams that provide invaluable input at all levels.”