As Ellie Mae’s executive vice president of corporate strategy, Joe Tyrrell tirelessly leads Ellie Mae’s strategy efforts, developing the company’s product roadmap, defining M&A strategies and targeting and managing corporate planning efforts that get the entire company aligned on goals and objectives for the years ahead.

In recent months, he has worked to define a digital mortgage, something that the industry has yet to do. Together with Ellie Mae’s leadership team, Tyrrell is creating a path to a digital mortgage that enables lenders to close more loans, close loans faster, provide more targeted customer service and do so with complete quality, efficiency and compliance. His market research has helped the company define what parts of the mortgage process homebuyers want to do utilizing technology and what parts they still want human support for, creating a roadmap that enables lenders to be high tech and high touch.

As Tyrrell’s nominator wrote: “Joe embodies the true Ellie Mae family spirit. Joe’s love and support for his wife, his daughters and now his granddaughter is beautiful to watch and was evidenced by a recent Facebook post by his daughter who wrote about how lucky she was to have a father who, after a long day at work, was visibly excited to come home and hold his grandbaby while his daughter and her husband took a break to eat dinner.”

What one habit has made a crucial difference in your success?

“I make a habit of listening more than talking. When participating in meetings or discussions, I always wait for everyone else to express their perspectives and opinions first, not so that I can have the last word, but so that I can be as informed as possible as I form my own opinion.”