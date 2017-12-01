For the loan originator, it has been a year of unprecedented competition. How does a company built on integrity, experience, quality and service not just survive, but flourish?

In the case of PrimeLending, under the leadership of Steve Thompson, recently promoted from executive vice president of national production to president, the company decided to double down on its people and its brand by investing significant time, resources and creativity into hiring and retaining the best talent in the industry.

Thompson has led the charge to make PrimeLending’s production onboarding and training programs the most comprehensive, customized and impactful in the industry.

Each new loan originator receives help from an onboarding concierge to help them learn PrimeLending’s processes and systems quickly and painlessly, while also setting up their contact lists and being on call to troubleshoot any issues during their first six months.

New LOs have the ability to originate loans on their first day through a 24-hour NMLS transfer process. LOs have their own website, including transitioning custom websites within two days so they’re able to start marketing their services and receiving online applications.

New LOs also attend a four-day instructor-led training course at PrimeLending’s Dallas headquarters. The course includes executive-led panels and meet-and-greet sessions, product and pricing instruction, hands-on technology and system training, marketing tools overview and best practices and productivity tips.

What one habit has made a crucial difference in your success?

“I’m a good finisher. There are a lot of people much smarter than I am, but I am good at taking a problem, new initiative or whatever, getting it organized and over the finish line.”