In his role as chief information officer at Stewart, Brad Rable has global responsibility for Stewart’s enterprise technology-driven vision, strategies and initiatives, enabling business scalability and efficiency. He also oversees the technology infrastructure and support for the entire organization – ensuring optimal performance and improving associate productivity and satisfaction.

Rable is constantly working to transform the historically technology-stagnant title industry into a forward-thinking leader in real estate services. His primary initiative is to drive the digital customer experience with paperless eClosing technology. Through his leadership, he has been able to develop a core internal team – from sales, legal, compliance, marketing and IT – to make this strategy a reality.

Rable takes a multipronged approach to building the support for eClosings. He authors a monthly blog series entitled “The Closing Room” that breaks down the many facets of eClosing and walks real estate professionals through the process of moving to a digital closing experience. He has also developed an interactive heat map that outlines the multiple regulations surrounding eClosings – down to the county level. Rable has also successfully introduced the necessary infrastructure to enable 16 offices in five states to complete eClosings – and more offices are being brought online each week.

Known as a big-picture thinker and dynamic leader, Rable drives impactful change by “taking bold action” and constantly disrupting the status quo.

What one habit has made a crucial difference in your success?

“Utilizing the perspective and unique viewpoints of my team to build a better solution. This mindset helps me empower my teams to achieve success.”