The fight over who’s leading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau now that the agency’s former director, Richard Cordray, officially stepped down is far from over, but while the future of the CFPB is still in debate, one of Cordray’s top lieutenants is moving on.

Anthony Alexis, who served as the CFPB’s head of enforcement and recently announced his resignation from the bureau, is joining Goodwin, a law firm.

Alexis announced his resignation last month, stepping down from a role that placed him at the forefront of how the CFPB enforced financial regulations. At the CFPB, Alexis developed and managed the CFPB’s enforcement strategy, coordinated investigations and the prosecution of litigation, along with leading the resolution of major regulatory matters within the CFPB’s purview.

Earlier this month, the bureau tapped long-time CFPB employee Kristen Donoghue to replace Alexis.

While at the CFPB, Donoghue rose from enforcement attorney, to assistant litigation deputy in the office of enforcement, to assistant deputy director for policy and strategy in the office of enforcement, to deputy enforcement director, and finally to principal deputy enforcement director – serving as Alexis’ top deputy.

Now, Alexis is moving to Goodwin, where he will serve as a partner in the firm’s Financial Industry Practice and as the head of the firm’s Consumer Financial Services Enforcement Practice.

At Goodwin, Alexis will focus primarily on consumer financial services and government and regulatory investigations, the firm said in a release.

In addition to direct representation in matters involving the government, Alexis will provide advice on regulatory compliance, conduct internal investigations, and assist the firm’s clients in managing legal risk, the firm said.

“Tony’s extensive enforcement and compliance experience is simply unmatched,” said Thomas Hefferon, co-chair of Goodwin’s Financial Industry Practice. “Having spent nearly two decades as a federal prosecutor and having led enforcement for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Tony will bring a unique and valuable perspective to our clients, particularly in the face of uncertainty and change in the regulatory environment. We are pleased to welcome Tony to the Goodwin partnership.”

In joining Goodwin, Alexis is returning the private sector.

Prior to joining the CFPB, Alexis was a partner in private practice, focusing on government investigations and complex litigation.

Prior to that, Alexis spent 13 years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia, where he served as the senior attorney in the Fraud & Public Corruption Section and as the Deputy Chief of the Federal Major Crimes Section.

Before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Alexis was a trial attorney at the Department of Justice in the Fraud Section of the Civil Division.

“I am very excited to be joining Goodwin’s premier Consumer Financial Services Enforcement Practice,” Alexis said.

“In addition to my extensive experience in the consumer financial services regulation and enforcement space, my decades of work in government investigations and litigation are well-suited to Goodwin’s outstanding record of success in handling the most challenging litigation and enforcement matters in the administrative, trial court and appellate arenas,” Alexis added. “I welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Goodwin’s litigation, enforcement and regulatory experts for the benefit of our clients.”