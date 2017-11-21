Cloudvirga, a provider of mortgage process automation, announced Tuesday that the company hired Stephen DeSantis to serve as its new chief financial officer.

In this role, DeSantis will be responsible for “driving Cloudvirga’s financial strategies to accelerate its growth,” the company said in a release.

DeSantis joins Cloudvirga from ShiftPixy, a “disruptive human capital management services provider revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy.”

DeSantis also served as CFO at ShiftPixy, and helped take the company public in June.

Prior to joining ShiftPixy, DeSantis was CFO for Predixion Software, a predictive analytics software company acquired by Greenwave Systems and Jvion Technologies.

DeSantis also held CFO roles for data warehouse solutions developer DATAllegro, which was later acquired by Microsoft, and inventory management solutions providers Nexiant and TCI Solutions, which was acquired by Retalix.

Now, DeSantis is joining Cloudvirga to help the company continue its growth.

“Steve’s track record of success in growing tech companies is truly impressive,” Cloudvirga CEO Michael Schreck said. “He’s the ideal leader to steer Cloudvirga’s financial strategy as we continue to grow rapidly.”

DeSantis said that he is looking forward to joining a company that’s positioned to expand its position in the industry.

“A unique combination of mortgage expertise and technical chops enables Cloudvirga to deliver a best-in-class digital mortgage platform that three of the country’s top eight lenders trust,” DeSantis said. “My focus will be on mapping a financial strategy that positions Cloudvirga for continued exponential growth.”