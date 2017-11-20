Guild Mortgage, an independent mortgage lender, announced it expanded its reach with the opening of three new branches in North Dakota.

The three new branches will be located in Bismarck, Dickinson and Minot. The company also announced it will open a fourth new North Dakota office in Hazen soon.

The new Bismarck branch is located at 4501 Coleman St Suite 102, the Dickinson branch is at 30 1st Ave E and the Minot branch is at 315 3rd Ave SW. The Bismarck office is a member of the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce, Board of Realtors and Home Builders Association.

Guild brought on loan officer Tracy Roberts, who holds more than 12 years of experience in finance and lending and more than 20 years of experience in management and business ownership, to oversee the new offices.

“Helping members of the community achieve their dream of owning their own home is a responsibility that I take very seriously,” Roberts said. “I chose to join Guild Mortgage because being a good neighbor, helping others and caring for those we serve is part of who we are in North Dakota. Guild honors those long-standing beliefs and has a culture of community service, so this partnership was a natural fit.”

But this isn’t the end of Guild expansion in the area. Roberts explained the company is currently planning to open several more location in North Dakota.

“We plan to expand with the addition of several other branches in the next year,” Roberts said. “If you’re ready to do more, and be more, you’ll have the freedom and support you need to pursue every opportunity. You can be great here. We’ll help you get there.”

In 2016, HMDA data shows Guild held 0.8% of the market’s total loan share with 63,674 total loans, taking the 15th spot in the nation. The company took the 16th spot for total loan volume with $14.82 billion in loans.