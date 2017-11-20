First Community Mortgage raised more than $60,000 for local charities at the recent Tyler Morrissey Golf Tournament in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The charities benefiting from the tournament include Christmas for the Children, Baylor Bramble Family, a domestic violence center, Court Appointed Special Advocates and FCM Cares/JC Gordon Memorial Scholarship.

“This annual event is growing in popularity and impact every year,” said FCM’s CEO, Keith Canter. “It is hard work for many people, but a true labor of love for FCM to be involved in making this tournament happen. It helps honor Tyler’s memory and supports several valuable charities that help improve the quality of life for many people here in our home town. This year the income increased by 50% over last year, which means we will be able to make a difference for even more people in our community.”

The fourth annual golf tournament was held at the Indian Hills Golf Course in Murfreesboro, with 32 sponsors. The tournament is held in honor of Tyler Morrissey, the son of John and Melinda Morrissey, of Murfreesboro, who was killed in an automobile accident in 2008, when he was 21 years old.

“It is difficult to express the depth of gratitude we have for those who work so hard to make this tournament a success,” said Melinda Morrissey, Tyler’s mother and a Realtor with Parks Realty in Murfreesboro. “Not only does the tournament celebrate Tyler’s life, but a significant portion of the funds are directed to Christmas for the Children, the charity that Parks Realty supports every year. We are so grateful for all of this kindness and look forward to seeing this effort continue to grow.”

Christmas for Children provides a shopping trip for each child, as well as a pizza party for their families on that day, and a fully-prepared meal on Christmas Eve. More than 3,200 people volunteer to make this happen.

“Christmas for the Children is an exceptional charity making a real difference in the lives of so many children and their families,” said Kathy Jones, managing broker for Parks Realty in Murfreesboro. “Parks Realty is committed to supporting them, and that support is certainly strengthened by this major contribution from FCM through the success of the Tyler Morrissey Golf Tournament. It is humbling to see how so many people are willing to work so hard to make the event a success, knowing it will honor Tyler and his family – and make a difference in the lives of children and families here in our community.”

Founded in 2002, First Community Mortgage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, with operations centers in Murfreesboro, Columbus, and Kansas City.