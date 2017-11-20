Former Department of the Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew is returning to the private sector.

Lew, who served as Treasury Secretary from 2013 through end of the Obama administration earlier this year, is joining Lindsay Goldberg, a private investment firm, as a partner.

In this role, Lew will “investments across sectors, institutional relationships and firm management,” the firm said in a release.

“We are honored to have Jack join Lindsay Goldberg and look forward to his playing a key role across all facets of our firm,” Alan Goldberg, co-founder and CEO of Lindsay Goldberg, said.

“His reputation for integrity, along with his global perspective on business, nuanced knowledge of industry and decades of experience in senior leadership roles are unparalleled,” Goldberg continued. “He will contribute greatly to our firm and we are delighted to welcome him to our team.”

Prior to becoming Treasury Secretary in 2013, Lew held various roles both in the federal government and in the private sector.

In the Obama administration, Lew served as White House chief of staff, director of the Office of Management and Budget, and deputy secretary of state for Management and Resources before becoming Treasury secretary.

Prior to serving in the Obama administration, Lew was a managing director and chief operating officer at Citigroup, and executive vice president and chief operating officer of New York University.

Lew also served in several roles in the Clinton administration, including serving as director of the Office of Management and Budget, a role he also held under President Barack Obama.

“Jack is widely recognized as a trusted advisor for his vision, judgment, and creativity,” Bob Lindsay, co-founder and chairman of Lindsay Goldberg, said. “He brings a wealth of insight to Lindsay Goldberg from his years of distinguished service as a senior leader in the public and private sectors.”

In addition to serving as a partner at Lindsay Goldberg, Lew will continue serving as Visiting Professor of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs.

“Lindsay Goldberg has built a reputation as the premier partner for growing family-owned and founder-led businesses,” Lew said. “I am excited to join an organization that is so well-respected for its long term orientation and collaborative approach to investing. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the firm and working with its portfolio companies and partners.”