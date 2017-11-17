Lender Service Provider, which provides consulting and infrastructure outsourcing solutions for companies in the mortgage banking industry, announced Friday that it’s changing its name to Lenderworks.

In a release, the company said that the rebranding “captures the core of the company's mission, to work on behalf of their clients to streamline the mortgage lending process.”

Shayan Salahuddin, CEO of Lenderworks, added, “Our industry has grown to accept too many resolvable challenges as the ‘cost of doing business.’ Unless we seek out innovative solutions and get comfortable with a more efficient way of operating, we are destined to continue encountering these challenges.”