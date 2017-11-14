The PRMI Giving Network, a service initiative under Primary Residential Mortgage, partnered with the Kids In Need Foundation to raise funds and provide free school supplies to Title I schools nationwide.

Once the eight-week campaign wrapped, the PRMI Giving Network brought in more than $89,000, which will provide 74,880 school supplies to students

And, PRMI team members will hand deliver the items to schools during PRMI’s Nationwide Week of Giving.

“I am thrilled that our organization was able to raise so much for the Kids In Need Foundation. Their generosity – in monetary contributions and volunteer efforts – will provide thousands of children brand new backpacks full of school supplies,” said CEO and President of PRMI, Dave Zitting. “We cannot wait to personally give these students the supplies they need during our Nationwide Week of Giving.”

The board of directors and executive team at Primary Residential Mortgage first introduced the PRMI Giving Network in September 2017.

According to the company, the service initiative partners with nonprofit organizations that complement its mission to help transform communities across the globe, and to inspire and create real change through nutrition, service, and education.