From women's ED sneakers autographed by Ellen Degeneres to four backstage passes to CNN's New Day, Homes For Our Troops is hosting a celebrity auction to raise money for the non-profit’s mission to build specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post 9/11 Veterans.

The eBay for charity campaign gives shoppers the opportunity to bid on experiences, luxury items, and autographed memorabilia from various movie stars, musicians, and sports figures.

The long list features celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, Tiger Woods, Seth Rogan, George Clooney, Ben Stiller, Cher and more.

Approximately 100% of the proceeds benefit Homes For Our Troops, and the auction event closes on Nov. 14, 2017.

“Everyone who has witnessed an injured Veteran receiving the keys to an adapted home from HFOT, has seen the impact these special adaptations make in their daily lives,” said CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“I’m honored to be involved with HFOT’s commitment to honor America’s promise to take care of its Veterans, and I’m proud to bring attention to its reputation as one of the most effective Veteran and military charities out there,” said Tapper.

According to the non-profit’s website, since 2004, it has built more than 240 specially adapted homes nationwide. HFOT’s goal is to build a home for every Veteran who qualifies for one of its specially adapted homes.