Ally Financial announced this week that it is adding Dinesh Chopra as the company’s chief strategy officer, a new role created at the company.

In this role, Chopra will lead Ally’s corporate strategy team, “helping to foster its growth and evolution as a leading digital financial services provider and define the elements of Ally’s future strategic plan,” the company said in a release.

Chopra joins Ally from Citigroup, where he served as global head of strategy, retail bank, mortgage, fintech and digital payments. In this role, Chopra was responsible for leading strategic planning and improving performance for the related lines of business.

While at Citigroup, Chopra also helped oversee a three-year strategic plan that helped improve performance of the group’s U.S. retail banking business.

Prior to working at Citigroup, Chopra held leadership positions in strategy and banking at Capital One and McKinsey & Company.

“I am confident Dinesh’s experience and skills are a great match for Ally as we continue to grow our business and differentiate our industry-leading products and services,” Jeffrey Brown, CEO of Ally, said. “Adding a CSO to our leadership team will enable us to better evolve our business so that we keep a leading edge in the marketplace as we grow, while also maintaining our keen focus on innovation and a great customer experience.”

Chopra said that he is looking forward to his new role.

“Over the last several years I have followed Ally closely and have been impressed with the firm's growth as a financial innovator,’ Chopra said. “In this new role I have an incredible opportunity to work with the leadership team to push Ally’s diversification strategy forward and support our mission of providing digital solutions and services that enable our customers to achieve financial well-being.”