SD Capital Funding, a New Jersey-based mortgage company, added Melissa Williams as head of mortgage operations, the company announced this week.

In this role, Williams will be responsible for “building a stronger, more efficient operations process,” the company said in a release.

Williams joins the company from Quicken Loans, where she served as a senior purchase specialist for three years.

Williams began her career as a loan officer and also served as an operations manager for several companies.

“We’re excited to have Melissa join our team,” Jason Doshi, president of SD Capital Funding, said in a statement. “She is a great addition to our growing and dynamic company and will help spearhead our sales and operations to the new industry-leading standard.”

Williams said that she is “thrilled” to join the team at SD Capital.

“They set the bar high and always have the best interest of the client in mind,” Williams said. “Their integrity and loyalty makes me proud to call SD Capital Funding my new home and I look forward to working with the best operations and sales team in the industry.”