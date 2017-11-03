The Mortgage Bankers Association appointed Laura Hopkins (pictured below) as director of strategic member relations, where she will focus on maximizing the engagement of the association’s top member companies.

Her new responsibilities include providing comprehensive account management and support, connecting members to the MBA resources that support their needs, and engaging them on the policy issues they care about.

Additionally, Hopkins will also coordinate and facilitate integration with MBA’s senior management team and staff.

In her new position, she will join the association’s Member Engagement Team and report to Tricia Migliazzo, vice president of member engagement.

Hopkins brings more than 15 years of experience to the position, most recently as senior vice president sales and marketing of VidVerify.

Before VidVerify, Hopkins served as VP Client Solutions Group at Mortgage Industry Advisory Corporation.

“Laura brings an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge to MBA’s member relations’ team,” said Peter Grace, senior vice president of strategy and member services. “She will be a great asset to the MBA, ensuring that member companies are taking full advantage of the many offerings available to them.”