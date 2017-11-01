Kalamazoo, Michigan-based AmeriFirst Home Mortgage, a division of AmeriFirst Financial Corp., announced it selected industry veteran Doug Long (pictured below) as its new southeast divisional president.

In his new position, Long will work to expand AmeriFirst Home Mortgage’s reach in the Florida market.

Long commented on his new position, saying, “I see an opportunity to replicate AmeriFirst’s culture in regions under my authority, honor their value proposition for first-time homebuyers, and assist individuals seeking FHA, VA and Conventional financing along with renovation home loans.”

Before joining AmeriFirst, Long was executive vice president for HomeBridge Financial Services, where he oversaw branch operations after HomeBridge acquired certain assets of Prospect Mortgage.

Long was the former president of national lending at Prospect where he led a sales team of more than 800 originators and 200 branches since 2011.

“Doug combines the exact qualities we look for in leaders of our company. He is an individual with the utmost integrity who understands how to successfully combine the nuances of production and marketing with exceptional organizational leadership skills to motivate his team,” said David Gahm, co-CEO and co-Founder of AmeriFirst Mortgage Banking Group.