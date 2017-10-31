Stearns Lending, a provider of mortgage lending services in retail, wholesale, strategic alliances and consumer direct sectors, recently announced three new regional vice presidents.

The company named Jonathan Engler as its divisional vice president of Western states. Engler will be responsible for company growth in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

“Jonathan brings a remarkable track record, wealth of knowledge and depth of experience to his new roles within Stearns Retail,” said Tony Taveekanjana, Stearns national head of retail lending. “He has been critical to the company’s rapid retail expansion over the last several years, and we are confident that his contributions will ensure that we further build on our momentum across the western United States.”

Engler brings more than 30 years of mortgage banking experience to his new role, and joined Stearns in 2014 as its regional vice president of the Northern and Central California markets. Previously, Engler lead a partnership purchase channel team for Citibank. He also held leadership positions at Security Pacific Bank, Bank of America and MetLife Home Loans.

The company also announced Keith Frachiseur as its regional vice president of the Pacific Northwest retail business channel where he will be responsible for overseeing regions including Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

“We are delighted to have Keith join the Stearns family,” Taveekanjana said. “He brings a wealth of experience, industry knowledge, and success to our organization. We are confident that he will add immediate value and will contribute greatly in the continued growth and success of Stearns Lending.”

Frachiseur also brings 30 years of experience to his position, having served as president of both Axia Financial and Evergreen Home Loans. He also previously served as executive vice president of production at Envoy Mortgage.

Finally, Stearns appointed Michael Iorio to serve as its regional vice president of Northern and Central California.

“We are pleased that Mike has agreed to serve as a member of the regional leadership team,” Taveekanjana said. “His comprehensive knowledge of sales and operations, combined with his extensive experience as a highly successful leader of sales organizations in California housing markets, will enable us to confidently pursue continued growth and expansion in the region.”

Iorio brings 22 years of banking experience to his new role, having served previously as senior vice president of retail sales development at Stearns. Before joining the company, Iorio served as president of Private Mortgage Advisors, and held other leadership positions at World Savings, Wachovia and Wells Fargo.