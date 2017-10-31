SPONSORED CONTENT

It takes a lot of effort to be a well-informed and well-equipped mortgage broker in today’s world. There are a ton of different websites brokers have to visit for a variety of purposes – comparing rates between lenders, searching mortgage guidelines, using specific mortgage tools, or browsing several trade publications for all the latest news. All of those resources create a cluttered browser full of open tabs, and to top it off, a lot of it comes at a cost.

That’s exhausting.

As a mortgage professional, wouldn’t it be easier if you could eliminate all that web browsing and get all the information and tools you need from just one website? Consider it done. United Wholesale Mortgage took care of that for you. Now you can spend less time surfing the web and more time helping clients and obtaining new business.

UWM has introduced its new-and-improved UWM.com, an all-encompassing and fully integrated website that has been built to provide one-stop access to literally anything a mortgage professional needs.

Mortgage brokers will be able to:

Pull all-encompassing home value reports

Utilize “Ask UWM” to find answers to any mortgage-related question

Monitor current market trends with lock alerts

Compare interest rates and fees between multiple lenders

Read the latest mortgage industry news

The new website still seamlessly integrates with UWM’s industry-renowned EASE loan origination system, which is widely viewed as the easiest and most user-friendly site in the industry. Users will have one-click access to improved tools that enable them to start a loan, manage their pipeline and grow their business.

The organized accumulation of all those often-used and important resources has transformed UWM.com from being “just another mortgage lender website” to essentially being the single hub of resources that mortgage brokers need to do their jobs. It’s the new face of efficiency and convenience in your day-to-day routine. It’s your all-access mortgage pass to everything you’ll need.

For the first time ever, a website has been built with your best interests in mind. Take advantage of it. Take a tour and learn more at www.UWM.com.