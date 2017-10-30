Investments

Trump reported to nominate Jerome Powell as Fed chair on Thursday

Currently sits as a Federal Reserve governor

October 30, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Donald Trump Fed Fed Chair Federal Reserve Janet Yellen Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve option 2

Zeroing in on a more specific day this week, White House officials said President Donald Trump will announce his Federal Reserve chair nominee on Thursday, according to an article in Reuters by Steve Holland.

So who is Trump most likely to tap?

A source familiar with the matter said in the article that Trump is likely to pick Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell.

Trump first revealed in an Instagram video a few days ago that he would be announcing the news sometime this week.

“I have someone very specific in mind. I think everyone will be very impressed,” Trump said in the video. 

This isn’t the first time Powell’s name has been tossed into the running for the next Fed Chair. However, the list of potentials also includes other names such as current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

From the article:

By picking Powell, a soft-spoken centrist and Fed governor since 2012, Trump would get the combination of a leadership change and the continuity offered by somebody who has been a part of the Yellen-run Fed that has kept the economy and markets steady in recent years.

“Powell has not offended people, and that’s a huge advantage in Washington. He’s the kind of guy who can get through Senate confirmation, and this administration has so many other problems to deal with,” said John Silva, chief economist at Wells Fargo.

Source: Reuters

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

Would Janet Yellen want to serve another term as Fed chair?

Former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh added to Fed chair shortlist

Gary Cohn reportedly out of running to be Trump’s Fed chair choice

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

CFPB unveils new mortgage delinquency tracking tool

Now entering phase 2: The updated digital mortgage

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: What will Amazon's new HQ do to home prices?

NewDay USA announces two new leaders

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?