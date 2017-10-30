Trump reported to nominate Jerome Powell as Fed chair on Thursday

Zeroing in on a more specific day this week, White House officials said President Donald Trump will announce his Federal Reserve chair nominee on Thursday, according to an article in Reuters by Steve Holland.

So who is Trump most likely to tap?

A source familiar with the matter said in the article that Trump is likely to pick Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell.

Trump first revealed in an Instagram video a few days ago that he would be announcing the news sometime this week.

“I have someone very specific in mind. I think everyone will be very impressed,” Trump said in the video.

This isn’t the first time Powell’s name has been tossed into the running for the next Fed Chair. However, the list of potentials also includes other names such as current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

From the article: