NewDay USA announces two new leaders

National VA mortgage lender NewDay USA announced two new leaders.

The lender hired Gaurav Bhatia (pictured first, below) as its new chief digital officer and Michael Greenwood (pictured last) as senior vice president of mortgage servicing.

Bhatia brings more than 15 years of experience integrating online and traditional marketing to the position.

Most recently, Bhatia was vice president of digital strategy for AARP, helping grow digital capabilities and membership.

“Gaurav is truly a pioneer in his field,” said Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA. “He has come to build our digital and membership capabilities to help military veterans access, and learn about their VA benefits.”

In addition, Greenwood brings more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage business to the position, which includes servicing, production support and portfolio acquisitions.

Prior to this position, Greenwood was an executive vice president and mortgage loan servicing manager at PNC Bank.

“Mike is an innovator in mortgage servicing, and he will be a great addition to the NewDay USA team as we build our membership and servicing capabilities to continue our mission of helping veterans and their families take advantage of their valuable VA mortgage benefit,” said Posner.