Lending People Movers

NewDay USA announces two new leaders

Brings a combined 45 years of experience to the company

October 27, 2017
Brena Swanson
KEYWORDS Gaurav Bhatia Michael Greenwood mortgage lending NewDay USA Rob Posner
conference room chairs two

National VA mortgage lender NewDay USA announced two new leaders.  

The lender hired Gaurav Bhatia (pictured first, below) as its new chief digital officer and Michael Greenwood (pictured last) as senior vice president of mortgage servicing.

Bhatia brings more than 15 years of experience integrating online and traditional marketing to the position.

Most recently, Bhatia was vice president of digital strategy for AARP, helping grow digital capabilities and membership. 

“Gaurav is truly a pioneer in his field,” said Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA. “He has come to build our digital and membership capabilities to help military veterans access, and learn about their VA benefits.”

In addition, Greenwood brings more than 30 years of experience in the mortgage business to the position, which includes servicing, production support and portfolio acquisitions.

Prior to this position, Greenwood was an executive vice president and mortgage loan servicing manager at PNC Bank.

“Mike is an innovator in mortgage servicing, and he will be a great addition to the NewDay USA team as we build our membership and servicing capabilities to continue our mission of helping veterans and their families take advantage of their valuable VA mortgage benefit,” said Posner.

headshot

headshot

VIDEO FROM HOUSINGWIRE & OUR PARTNERS

Reprints

Related Articles

MCS names two new leaders

JPMorgan Chase announces three new mortgage executive promotions

Waterstone Mortgage opens two new regional headquarters

Headshot
Brena Swanson is the Digital Reporter for HousingWire.com, providing expert coverage on Millennials, lending and housing. Brena joined the HousingWire news team in February 2013, also serving in the roles of Reporter and Content Specialist. Brena graduated from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. Follow Brena on twitter at @BrenaSwanson.

Recent Articles by Brena Swanson

Trump reported to nominate Jerome Powell as Fed chair on Thursday

CFPB unveils new mortgage delinquency tracking tool

Now entering phase 2: The updated digital mortgage

Monday Morning Cup of Coffee: What will Amazon's new HQ do to home prices?

Services Guide

Comments powered by Disqus

This month in
HousingWire magazine

Cover Story
October/November 2017

A conversation with HUD Secretary Ben Carson

[Subscribers Only] U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson recently sat down with HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney for a conversation. Carson discussed housing, his plans for HUD and why he accepted a cabinet position from the guy he lost the GOP nomination to, Donald J. Trump. All photos by Stephen Voss.

Feature

Weed Wager: How banks are finding an opening to serve marijuana businesses

Caroline Basile
Caroline Basile
 Real Estate
[Subscribers Only] With recent changes, banks are finding an opening to serve lucrative marijuana businesses. Nationally, 29 states have now legalized marijuana in some form, either recreationally, medicinally, or both, generating billions of dollars in sales. These billions of dollars mean there is much that banks could make from this booming industry, but federal laws and guidance have made things complicated for financial institutions who want in.

Commentary

The true digital mortgage

Joe Tyrrell
Joe Tyrrell
 LendingHomeowners
We hear a lot these days about the benefits of the “digital mortgage.” The term is widely overused, yet its promoters have largely under-delivered on its true promise. Often they are simply referring to the online applications that have been available for well over a decade. If the digital mortgage really streamlines that process, why does it still take up to 60 days to close a loan?